Criminal records check staff in Liverpool announce more strikes
Staff at a contact centre which carries criminal background checks have announced more strikes in a row over pay.
Workers at Liverpool's Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), which processes 15,000 government Disclosure and Barring Service checks every week, will walk out for six days from 5 September.
The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said its members had rejected a 3.25% pay rise.
HGS has been contacted for comment.
Union members, who account for all but two of the centre's 96 staff, previously took part in six days of industrial action.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the workers were "rightly angry at being told to accept a below-inflation offer while the Hinduja family live in luxury in one of the most expensive houses in the country, just round the corner for Buckingham Palace".
"They're struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, so we call on the Hinduja family to do the right thing and pay them at least the Living Wage," he added.
The union said the action had "severely disrupted" operations at the centre.
Alongside the pay rise, it said members had also demanded "improvements to working conditions, including a commitment to... pay when sick, an annual leave entitlement of 27 days, paid breaks and job security".
