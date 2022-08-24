Sam Rimmer: Murder arrest over Liverpool e-bikes shooting death

Sam RimmerPolice handout
Sam Rimmer was found injured in Lavrock Bank in Dingle and later died in hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old who was shot dead on a Liverpool cul-de-sac.

Sam Rimmer was hit in his upper body after shots were fired on Lavrock Bank in Dingle at about 23:40 BST on 16 August. He died later in hospital.

Two men in dark clothing fled the scene on electric bikes, Merseyside Police said.

A 20-year-old man from Liverpool is being held in police custody for questioning, the force added.

The arrest follows a series of police warrants carried out in response to a spate of gun and knife crime in the city.

Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said: "This was a heinous attack which led to the tragic death of a young man and we urgently need to find out who was responsible."

Google
Mr Rimmer was found injured by police in Lavrock Bank in Dingle

He said detectives had carried out house-to-house inquiries but "still very much need the public's help to assist us in building a picture of events surrounding this incident as well as identifying the offenders".

Mr Kameen appealed for witnesses or anybody with CCTV and dashcam footage to contact police.

