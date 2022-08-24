Target of Liverpool shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, arrested
A man who was suspected to have been the target of a shooting which left a young girl dead has been arrested and will be questioned over the killing.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in the chest as her mother struggled with a gunman, who chased the man into her house in Dovecot on Monday night.
Merseyside Police said the 35-year-old was detained in hospital on a prison recall and was arrested as part of the investigation into Olivia's death.
It said he was in a stable condition.