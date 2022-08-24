Target of Liverpool shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, arrested
- Published
A man who was suspected to have been the target of a shooting which left a young girl dead has been arrested and will be questioned over the killing.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in the chest as her mother struggled with a gunman, who chased the man into her house in Dovecot on Monday night.
Merseyside Police said the 35-year-old was detained in hospital on a prison recall and was arrested as part of the investigation into Olivia's death.
It said he was in a stable condition.
Det Ch Insp Mark Baker said the force's inquiries were continuing "into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy".
"I would like to echo the words of our chief constable yesterday [and] appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible," he said.
"We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates."
He added that this was "not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent".
"It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account.
"If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk