Liverpool shooting: Victim named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel
- Published
A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot when a man being chased by a gunman forced his way into her Liverpool home.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in the chest as her mother struggled with the men at the door of her house in Dovecot at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
The gunman "fired indiscriminately", hitting Olivia, her mum in the hand and the man he was chasing in the body.
Merseyside Police said the victims had no connection to those responsible for the attack.
Speaking at a press conference, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding that now was "not the time to remain tight-lipped".
She said it was "a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities".
"We need to find all who are responsible for this," she said.
"Not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident."
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said the gunman, who was wearing a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves, had forced his way into the house on Kingsheath Avenue as Olivia's mother Cheryl tried to close the door.
The man with the gun was following a 35-year-old man with no connection to the family into the house and opened fire, hitting Cheryl and injuring her before then fatally wounding Olivia, who was standing directly behind Cheryl.
Merseyside Police said the gunman then shot the man he was chasing several times in the upper body.
The injured man was driven away in a black Audi by friends, while Olivia and Cheryl were left behind and the attacker left on foot.
Mr Kameen said the car had since been seized.
Ms Kennedy said officers sent to the scene "could see just how poorly Olivia was and they rushed her to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she sadly died".
"Her mum was taken to hospital by colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service," she said.
She added that forensic experts were "at the scene at this moment in time, conducting house-to-house enquiries and officers are reviewing CCTV footage to establish and identify who is responsible".
