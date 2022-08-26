Liverpool shooting: Murder arrest over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot in her own home.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was hit in the chest as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their house in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday.
Police said a 36-year-old man from Huyton was detained after an operation involving armed officers in Merseyside on Thursday night.
He was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.
Olivia was killed after Cheryl Korbel, 46, opened her front door on Kingsheath Avenue at 22:00 BST in response to a commotion outside.
The intended target of the attack, 35-year-old Joseph Nee, was being chased by a gunman.
The men - complete strangers to the family - burst in and Olivia was fatally shot.
Ms Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door.
She has now been released from hospital.
Nee, from Dovecot, was shot in the upper body and taken to hospital in a black Audi by a third man.
Once his treatment is completed, Nee will be recalled to prison for allegedly breaching the terms of his licence conditions.
The convicted drug dealer was jailed for three years and nine months in 2018 for burglary.
He was also previously convicted of two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
Olivia was described by her family as a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born".
In a statement, they said Olivia "lived [life] to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.
"We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life."
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen, of Merseyside Police, previously said there was a sense of "disgust" in the city about recent shootings.
In addition to Olivia, 28-year-old Ashley Dale was killed in the Old Swan area and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer died in Dingle.
Liverpool Town Hall fell silent on Thursday in memory of victims of violent crime, including Olivia.
Prior to the start of the Liverpool City Council meeting, a minute's silence was held to remember the Dovecot schoolgirl as well as Ms Dale, Mr Rimmer and Karen Dempsey, who was found fatally stabbed near a pub in Kirby.
