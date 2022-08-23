Liverpool shooting: Girl, 9, shot dead and two injured
By Andre Rhoden-Paul
BBC News
- Published
A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said they were called to a property in Kingsheath Avenue in the Knotty Ash area at 22:00 BST on Monday after reports an unknown male fired a gun inside a house.
The girl suffered a gunshot to the chest and was taken to hospital, but later died.
A man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body, and a woman was shot in the hand. Both were taken to hospital.
Assistant chief constable Jenny Sims called the young girl's death "truly shocking".
She said: "No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.
"This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible."
The girl's next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A cordon is also in place and police said house-to-house and forensic inquiries will be carried out.
The force is appealing for dashcam, CCTV and mobile phone footage from anyone in the area at the time.