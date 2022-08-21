Murder probe after woman found with fatal gunshot wounds in garden
A woman who was found with gunshot wounds in a back garden has died, police have said.
The woman was discovered injured after officers were called to Leinster Road, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Merseyside Police have launched a murder inquiry and appealed for information about a "vehicle being driven erratically" around nearby Prescot Road.
Det Supt Mark Baker said: "This investigation is in the very early stages and, while we understand the public will be very shocked and concerned by what has happened, we have a number of officers at the scene who are carrying out extensive inquiries to understand what has taken place and take immediate action."
