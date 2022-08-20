St Helens fire: Horses die after barn blaze
Two horses have died after a fire broke out at a barn in Merseyside, emergency services have said.
Crews were called out to Holiday Moss Farm in St Helens at about 04:30 BST.
Nearby caravans and gas cylinders were moved to safety as the fire, which involved a fuel tank, spread, Merseyside Fire and Rescue said.
Firefighters said the blaze was now under control and other horses had been released from neighbouring stables to an adjacent field as a precaution.
