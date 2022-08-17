Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned over 'phone smash' incident
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a police caution over footage which appeared to show him smashing a phone out of a young fan's hand.
Merseyside Police said a 37-year-old man was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage.
The force confirmed it related to an incident following Everton's match against Manchester United on 9 April.
The matter has now concluded, police said.
After the incident, Ronaldo, who voluntarily attended the interview, issued a social media apology for his "outburst" and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford "as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship".
'Difficult moments'
The force launched an investigation after a clip was circulated online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the boy's mobile phone to the ground after his side's 1-0 loss at Goodison Park.
A police spokesman said: "The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded."
After the incident, the Portuguese international posted on Instagram: "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.
"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."
Manchester United and Ronaldo's representatives have been contacted for comment.
Elsewhere, the striker said he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future playing career after reading so many "lies".
"They will know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," Ronaldo said.
