Plans to expand Southport respite hotel approved
Plans to expand a respite hotel for people with disabilities have received council approval.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the charity which runs Sandpipers in Southport want to increase its capacity from 38 to 50 beds.
The retreat, which was opened by Prince Charles in 1988, offers living accommodation, a hydrotherapy pool and a lounge with views across Marine Lake.
Permission for the expansion was granted by Sefton Council.
The authority's planning officers said Revitalise's plans, which will include changes to parking and the building of a new entrance canopy were "acceptable" as they would have "no impact" on the surrounding area.
They added that they particularly welcomed proposals for "wild planting" as part of the landscaping on the site on Fairview.
The approved plans will also see the removal of a pedestrian footbridge.
In March, Revitalise announced that it would be expanding its Southport site by "adding a new wing, which will increase their capacity to support disabled people and their families, whilst also ensuring the facilities represent modern and innovative thinking in accessible design and support".
It said at the time that it would "embark on a major fundraising appeal to fund the redevelopment works, which will also happen across their other two centres in Chigwell and Southampton".
A charity representative said it was the UK's largest specialist provider of respite holidays for disabled people and their carers with 24-hour care.
They said Revitalise "caters for over 150 conditions" at the three specialist centres, "providing 4,500 holidays each year for people who might otherwise have no opportunity to take a break".