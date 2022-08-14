Liverpool dog attack leaves boy aged four seriously hurt
- Published
A four-year-old boy has been left with serious, life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog in Liverpool.
The child was injured in the face and head by a Bull Mastiff type dog during a visit to a friend's house in Norris Green on Saturday, said police.
A "brave neighbour" fought the dog off and "probably saved the life of this young boy", a spokesman said.
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested over the attack. The boy remains in a stable condition in hospital.
The woman was detained on suspicion of being in possession of a dangerously out-of-control dog and will be interviewed by officers.
Dog seized
Det Insp Chris Hawitt, from Merseyside Police, said the attack was "extremely distressing" and appealed for information.
"I would like to commend the neighbour whose quick-thinking and selfless swift actions have probably saved the life of this young boy, who has suffered life-changing injuries," he said.
"Our enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and we have seized the dog for the safety of the community and to establish its breed.
"We are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the incident or this dog on previous occasions."
Police have urged dog owners "to be mindful of their dogs' behaviour at all times, particularly where young children may be around".
They added that dogs in public spaces should be kept on a lead and muzzled if they could become aggressive.
It is illegal to "let a dog be dangerously out of control", whether that be in public or on private property.
In the UK, it is also against the law to own pit bull terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogos Argentinos and Fila Brasileiro.