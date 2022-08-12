Artist carves magnificent mandala into Knowsley parkland
- Published
A huge mandala has been carved into parkland to show people "the realms of what art can be", its creator has said.
The artwork, which covers an area the size of one-and-a-half football pitches, has been cut into Knowsley's Halewood Park by artist James Brunt.
He said he wanted the temporary work to inspire people and leave a legacy.
Councillor Shelley Powell said the "magnificent" mandala was "truly world class".
Referring to a circle in the ancient Sanskrit language, the mandala represents the universe in Hinduism and Buddhism and is often used for sacred rites, meditation, colour therapy and henna designs.
The mandala is the artist's latest piece of land art, a process which uses natural materials such as leaves and rocks to create works, and he has previously produced pieces on the Yorkshire and Pembrokeshire coasts.
"Land art shows people the realms of what art can be, and the joy of creating work using materials you can find in any green space," he said.
He said he had spoken to "many inquisitive residents who have been intrigued and thrilled by the work that's right here on their doorstep".
"I hope my work has inspired people and leaves a legacy," he added.
Ms Powell, Knowsley Council's cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said the work represented "a very special moment for local people".
"It is truly world class and I'm so proud that we've brought something as magnificent as this to Knowsley," she said.
The mandala, which will be visible for about four weeks before nature wears it away, has been created as part of Knowsley's year as Liverpool City Region Borough of Culture.
The celebrations have also included the opening of Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot, where productions have been staged in a replica of a Tudor theatre.