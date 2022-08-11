Liverpool: Several hurt in suspected machete attack in Anfield
- Published
Several people have been taken to hospital with slash wounds in a suspected machete attack in Liverpool.
The male attacker was seen shouting and assaulted a "number of people" in Arkles Lane before moving to Ince Avenue, Anfield, at about 17:30 BST, Merseyside Police said.
The force is yet to say how many people were attacked but said the casualties were not thought to have life-threatening injuries.
A man from Anfield has been arrested.
He was detained in nearby Stanley Park.
The incident is not believed to be terror-related, police added.
"It will have been frightening for those assaulted as well as those who witnessed it, and we will provide them with our full support," Det Ch Insp Cath Cummings said.
She said officers attended swiftly and arrested a suspect bringing "an end to the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public".
"While we do not believe anyone else was responsible, extra officers will be deployed on high-visibility patrols in the Anfield area in the coming days to reassure the community," she added.
A number of cordons have been put in place while police carry out forensic examinations.
Officers are also making house-to-house inquiries and examining CCTV.