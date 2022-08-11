Ninth murder charge over Liverpool internet cafe attack
A ninth person has been charged with murder over the death of an 18-year-old man who was attacked at a city centre internet cafe.
Michael Toohey died after being attacked in the cafe on London Road in Liverpool on 16 April.
Merseyside Police said Steven McInerney, 33, of no fixed abode, had been charged with murder and was due before Wirral magistrates on Friday.
Seven men and one boy have previously been charged with Mr Toohey's murder.
A force spokesman said two boys, aged 14 and 15, who were previously arrested and bailed had now been released under investigation.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Toohey, from Liverpool, had died from multiple injuries.
