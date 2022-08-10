Aintree Hospital fire: Patients evacuated after blaze in roof
- Published
Patients have been evacuated from a hospital after a fire broke out in a building next to A&E.
The blaze started in an electrical plant on the roof of a three-storey building at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool at about 04:35 BST, the fire service said.
No casualties have been reported but patients were evacuated from the first and second floors of the building.
Power to the electrical unit has been isolated, firefighters added.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found that a plant building on the roof of a three-storey building next to Accident & Emergency was involved in a fire."
More than 30 firefighters continue to battle the blaze.
An additional two fire engines have been sent to the scene to support the six already on site, the fire service added.