Man charged over Liverpool city centre sex viral video
- Published
A man has been charged with outraging public decency after a video of two people having sex in a city centre square was widely shared on social media.
Merseyside Police said the footage showed a couple in Liverpool's Concert Square, which was shared on 2 August.
A 23-year-old man from Gateshead was arrested by Northumbria Police on Monday.
He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 20 September.
A 35-year-old woman from Bootle, who was previously charged with the same offence, is due to appear at the court on the same date.
