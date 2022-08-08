Man seriously hurt in St Helens pub stab attack
- Published
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the head in a pub in St Helens.
The attack happened at the Vine Tavern in Thatto Heath just before 21:00 BST on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
The victim suffered stab wounds to his arms, chest and head and remained in hospital, the force added.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court later.
