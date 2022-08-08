Illegal vapes sold from back of St Helens town centre shop
- Published
Over 1,100 illegal disposable e-cigarettes have been seized from a vape shop in St Helens town centre.
Trading Standards officers said the vapes contained the same amount of nicotine as about 15 packets of cigarettes.
They were concealed in the rear of the shop and were being sold to customers who asked for them.
The vapes also contained "far more" than the 2ml of e-liquid permitted, officers added.
Residents had raised concerns that a specialist vape shop in the same street was selling vapes containing too much nicotine liquid.
There had also been complaints that they were being sold to children.
Officers said that whilst the illegal vapes had been removed from sale on the website following advice, the shop continued to sell oversized disposable vapes from the shop premises.
Trading Standards seized over 1,100 vapes which were either too big, too strong or not authorised for sale.