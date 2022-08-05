Woman charged over Liverpool city centre sex viral video
- Published
A woman has been charged with outraging public decency after a video of two people having sex in city centre square was widely shared on social media.
Merseyside Police said the footage showed a couple in Liverpool's Concert Square and was shared on Tuesday.
It said a 35-year-old Bootle woman had been charged and was due before Liverpool magistrates on 20 September.
The force has asked anyone with information about the man in the footage to get in touch.
