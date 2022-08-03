Ex-BBC journalist who abused young boy is jailed
A former BBC journalist who sexually abused a teenage boy has been jailed for eight years.
John Caine was convicted of three charges of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16 in the 1970s.
The now 69-year-old groomed the boy by taking him to the studios of BBC Radio Merseyside before assaulting him on two occasions as he was being driven home, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.
A spokesman for the BBC declined to comment.
Judge Timothy Petts said: "You impressed him with your personality, your sports car and behind-the-scenes access you gave him to BBC Radio Merseyside.
"You did not sexually abuse him on BBC premises, I should make clear."
Detailed investigation
The court heard how, on another occasion, after persuading the boy to stay overnight at his cottage with other children, Caine went into his tent late at night and assaulted him while an unidentified person held him down.
Caine had a previous conviction in 1999 for similar offences against young boys but he had not reoffended since being released from prison, the jury heard.
James Wilson, prosecuting, read a personal impact statement from the victim, who said the offences had defined his whole life and had been with him every day.
Simon Mintz, defending, said Caine had kept out of trouble since 2001 and rebuilt his life with a property in the Welsh countryside and some freelance work.
He was placed on the sex offenders' register for life and handed a 20-year sexual harm prevention order.
He is believed to have lived recently in Thailand but currently has no fixed address.
After the hearing Det Insp Iolo Edwards, of North Wales Police, said: "Following a detailed investigation into these historic offences I welcome today's sentence - and my thoughts as always are with the victim.
"This investigation demonstrates that we will not let time be a barrier to discovering the truth or obtaining justice."