Cash crisis threatens Liverpool LGTBQ+ charity
A cash crisis is threatening the future of Merseyside's longest running LGBTQ+ charity.
Ant Hopkinson, new CEO of Sahir House Liverpool, said the charity has had its income cut by two thirds this year.
"It is a very worrying time," Mr Hopkinson said at the launch of a fundraising campaign.
He said: "Having very recently lost our single largest source of funding in one fell swoop, we now find ourselves in urgent need of support."
Sahir House provides sexual health services and LGBTQ+ support services, and recently gave out hundreds of free at-home oral HIV self-tests at Pride in Liverpool.
Mr Hopkinson said: "We've seen a dramatic rise in people seeking support during a time when critical fundraising efforts have been severely hampered."
The charity was founded in the 80s during the early days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic to help those living with the condition.