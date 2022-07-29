Neighbours fans tell of life in Ramsay Street house
- Published
A pair of Neighbours fans who bought a house in the street where the Australian soap was filmed have told of their sadness as the show finally ends.
Hayley Jones and her partner Miles Shackley said it would "always be a novelty" to live on Pin Oak Court - known as Ramsay Street in the drama.
The couple, originally from Liverpool, moved down under in 2014 and always hoped to live on Ramsay Street.
The Melbourne location has been home to the soap since its beginnings in 1985.
"I always fancied buying a house on Ramsey Street," Ms Jones said.
"So when I heard there was one coming up we thought 'Why not? Let's go for it'."
Ms Jones, who lives in the house used as the Kennedy's family home in the show, said that "was definitely a pro" when they were looking to buy, although Mr Shackley said he mainly liked the garden.
The pair moved in to the cul-de-sac in March 2020 but said it took some time to convince people they really had moved to Ramsey Street.
"There was a constant back and fourth of saying 'It does look like the house because honestly it really is where they film neighbours'," Mr Shackley said.
"It will always be a bit of a novelty".
As the couple moved in at the start of the coronavirus pandemic local restrictions meant filming was stopped for a time, but when film crews returned the pair said they enjoyed seeing the cast in the street.
"Its been really exciting," said Mr Shackley, who has even made an appearance in the show as an extra.
"I was in two episodes, I was man in the background with a cup of coffee," he explained.
"Its basically what I do in real life, I sit down have a cup of coffee and try and do some work, so it wasn't really that hard to be honest."
The couple said as filming has now finished they will look to renovate inside the house, but said they do not want to change the outside, as "we bought it for this".
"It's a tourist attraction. People still love it," Mr Shackley said.
"People still come specifically to see it. When it's not a tourist attraction it's still a nice street with nice people, nice neighbours and a nice area."
Ms Jones added: "Our neighbours have become good friends."
The final episode of Neighbours is due to air in the UK later.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk