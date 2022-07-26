Bus strikes: Mayor says operator's 8.5% pay offer not enough
- Published
The mayor of Liverpool has called on a bus operator to "put people before profit" as strike action continues.
Arriva North West (ANW) workers walked out last week in a row over pay.
Mayor Joanne Anderson has written to Arriva chief executive Mike Cooper criticising a "pitifully low pay increase" offered to workers.
ANW said an offer of an 8.5% pay increase would see drivers receive the highest rate of any major bus company in the region.
But, posting on Twitter, Ms Anderson said she stood "in solidarity" with bus workers in demanding "better working conditions and fairer pay".
"I also recognise the impact that this strike is having, particularly on our most vulnerable residents," she said.
"I've written to Arriva to demand they resolve this and put people before profit."
'Generous increase'
A spokesman for Arriva apologised to customers and said any pay increase "must be affordable to protect fares and networks".
The firm has urged trade unions to call off the strike and join the company in talks.
A statement said: "We value our people and are greatly concerned by the rising cost of living and that's why we moved decisively to offer a generous pay increase that very few employers in the public or private sector are matching.
"It has been put forward despite passenger numbers below pre-pandemic levels and operating costs increasing across the board, such as fuel."
The industrial action, which started last Wednesday, has seen services cancelled in Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and parts of Cheshire.
Labour mayor Ms Anderson said the company, which provides two thirds of the bus services in Liverpool, must "take some responsibility" for the well-being of workers.
"The staggered 8.5% rise in pay that Arriva have put forward will do nothing to protect workers from the cost-of-living crisis," she said.
"With 5% of the increase being implemented from April and the other 3.5% in October, this will push workers into working poverty.
"I urge Arriva to return swiftly to negotiations with a view to prioritise decent pay and deliver vital bus services to our communities."
On Wednesday, commuters will face even more disruption to public transport as a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail goes ahead.