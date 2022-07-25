Liverpool man struck and killed by taxi is named
- Published
A man who died after being struck by a taxi in Liverpool has been named by police.
Nathan Smithurst, 19, was walking along Scotland Road in Vauxhall when he was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver stopped and is helping with the police investigation.
Merseyside Police appealed to anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said: "If you have any CCTV from nearby premises or dashcam footage from your vehicle please contact police if you have not done so already.
"Every piece of information, however small, could make a big difference to our investigations."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.