Body found in search for swimmer who went missing off Wirral

Haydn GriffithsMerseyside Police
Haydn Griffiths, 23, was last seen swimming towards wind turbines off the coast of New Brighton on Tuesday night

A body has been found by police searching for a swimmer who went missing off the Wirral coast.

Haydn Griffiths, 23, was last seen swimming towards wind turbines off the coast of New Brighton on Tuesday night.

An extensive search of Liverpool Bay, Leasowe Bay and the River Mersey by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency was suspended on Wednesday.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman confirmed the body of a man had been found on Sunday night.

She said the body had "yet to be formally identified" and the death was "being treated as unexplained".

"A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause," she added.

