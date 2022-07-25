Murder arrest after man found dead at Southport property
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a property by the emergency services.
A 57-year-old man, who has not been named, was found dead at an address on Bath Street, Southport, at about 20:00 BST, Merseyside Police said.
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody to be questioned by officers.
Appealing for witnesses, the force said a post-mortem examination would take place to establish the cause of the man's death.
