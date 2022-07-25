West Derby crash: Driver dies after crashing into house
A driver has died after crashing into a house in Liverpool.
The fatal collision happened at about 17:45 BST on Sunday on Deysbrook Lane in West Derby.
Road closures were in place on Deysbrook Lane and Princess Drive and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Merseyside Police said the investigation was in the "very early stages" and urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
