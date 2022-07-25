Water restored to 30,000 Liverpool and Sefton homes after burst pipe
- Published
Thousands of people left without water due to a burst mains pipe have had their supplies restored, a water firm has confirmed.
The mains pipe burst on Church Road, Liverpool, on Saturday, leading to water tankers and free bottle stations being set up.
About 30,000 properties were initially affected with the majority reconnected on Sunday.
United Utilities (UU) said the final 3,000 homes had now been reconnected.
A company spokeswoman said the cause of the burst was not known.
'Completely unacceptable'
Engineers worked throughout the weekend to repair the 2ft (60cm) diameter burst pipe, which affected homes in North Liverpool and South Sefton.
Sefton Council described the operation as "very complex" due to the size of the water main and other utility services in the area.
UU incident manager Charmian Abbott said the firm had to "extend the excavation" to replace a 20ft (6m) section.
The spokeswoman said any household left without water for more than 12 hours would be contacted automatically regarding compensation.
On Sunday, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram tweeted that the situation residents faced was "completely unacceptable".