Liverpool water mains disruption declared 'major incident'
- Published
Disruption caused by a burst water pipe which left several Liverpool households without water has been declared a major incident.
The mains pipe burst in Church Road on Saturday leading to water tankers and free bottle stations being set up.
Sefton Council said teams were also delivering water to elderly and vulnerable people.
The authority said it was working with water firm United Utilities to fix the problem "as soon as possible".
Helen Apps, head of external affairs at United Utilities, said: "Not everybody has no water, some will have noticed reduced water pressure and that may come and go. So it's affecting different people in different ways."
Engineers worked overnight to repair the 24-inch burst pipe, which Sefton Council described as "very complex" due to the size of the water main and other utility services in the area.
United Utilities incident manager Charmian Abbott said they needed to "extend the excavation" to replace a six-metre section of large water main.
"We will then need to refill the main with water, which takes time due to the size of the pipe.
"This has taken longer than expected in order to protect the safety of our team on site.
"We're very sorry for the inconvenience and we are working hard to get supplies up and running as normal again as soon as possible."
Sefton Council said it was working with United Utilities to open more water bottle distribution centres, including one at Netherton Activity Centre.
It encouraged residents to contact the water firm for more information on distribution and compensation.