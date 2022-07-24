Liverpool crash: 19-year-old dies after taxi collision
A 19-year-old man has died after he was struck by a taxi, police have said.
The victim was walking in Liverpool's Scotland Road when he was struck at about 02:30 BST, Merseyside Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
Police said the taxi driver stopped and is helping their investigation. They said the victim's family have been informed and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said: "We are aware that there was a group of people in area who may have witnessed the incident and we urge them to please contact us as soon possible."
