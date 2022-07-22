Edge Hill University: Mother and son graduate on same day
- Published
A mother and son are celebrating after graduating on the same day from the same university.
Gail Ennis, 48, and her son Ben Jones, 24, of Southport, Merseyside, graduated from Edge Hill University on Monday.
After initially visiting the Ormskirk campus with her son, Gail decided she would like to return to study herself but she decided to check with her son first.
"At first he wasn't happy at all," the retired police officer said.
"Luckily for us it worked out just fine. We chose different subjects, so we had different lessons."
Gail said she had presumed she had missed her chance to go to university but realised it was still a possibility when she visited the campus.
'Achieving my dreams'
"Juggling raising a family while working for many years, you lose your confidence a little, so I asked about doing the fast-track course," she said.
"It really helped in reassuring me that I was capable.
"Although I told Ben to pretend I wasn't there, we spent a lot of time together and now have the same friends."
Ben graduated with a 2:1 in BSc (Hons) ecology and conservation while his mother achieved a first-class degree in BA (Hons) childhood youth and criminology.
"I'm so proud of Ben gaining a degree but I'm also proud of achieving my dream," she said.
"It's given me a new lease of life, helping with my confidence, gaining new skills and meeting new people.
"It really has been a lovely experience and I'm sad to leave."