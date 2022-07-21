Liverpool: Human bones thought to be 100 years old found
Human bones, believed to be approximately 100 years old, have been found at a building site in Liverpool, Merseyside Police have confirmed.
The bones were discovered underneath a recently demolished Chinese supermarket in the city centre.
The force said it received a report shortly after 10:00 BST on 13 July after workers made the discovery.
Forensic officers attended the scene and confirmed they were historic skeletal remains.
Archaeological work was taking place at the former Hondo Chinese Supermarket on Upper Duke Street, which closed in 2017, when the find was made.
In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "Officers remain on Upper Duke Street and are assisting the coroner's office as inquiries continue."
