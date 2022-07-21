Missing Wirral swimmer, 23, named by police
A swimmer who was has been missing off the Wirral coast since Tuesday night has been named by police.
Haydn Griffiths, 23, was last seen at the Derby Pool in New Brighton.
He was attempting to swim towards the offshore wind turbines and the alarm was raised by another swimmer who returned safely.
An extensive search of Liverpool Bay, Leasowe Bay and the River Mersey by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency was suspended on Wednesday.
Merseyside Police said inquiries were ongoing.
Mr Griffiths, who was last seen at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday, is described as white, 6ft 1in (1.68m), of athletic build with short blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing dark coloured swimming shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
