Merseyside Police officer badly hurt in Liverpool crash leaves hospital
- Published
A police officer who was seriously hurt when two patrol cars crashed while on route to 999 calls has been released from hospital, a force has said.
The female officer and three others were hurt when the cars collided on West Derby Road, Liverpool on 11 July.
Merseyside Police did not give details of the officer's injuries, but said she was now recovering at home.
It said a second female officer, who suffered pelvic and leg injuries, had also been discharged from hospital.
The two other officers involved in the crash, which happened at about 01:30 BST, suffered minor injuries and treated in hospital on the day of the crash and later released.
Appealing for witnesses, a force spokesman said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.
He added that the force wanted to hear from two pedestrians who were seen nearby.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk