Man killed by flying metal object during Storm Eunice
- Published
A Merseyside man killed by a piece of cladding which fell "from the sky" in a storm was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, a coroner has ruled.
Stephen Matthews, 68, was struck in the neck when a 15ft (4.5m) metal strip pierced the windscreen of his friend's van during Storm Eunice on 18 February.
The retired Royal Mail worker had been heading home to Aintree after helping with gardening work, the inquest heard.
The accident happened on the Switch Island junction in Netherton, Sefton.
Merseyside Police Sgt Steve Smith said the piece of debris "appeared from the sky" before hitting the van containing Mr Matthews and his friend.
Assistant coroner for Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens Simon Holder told the father-of-two's widow Sylvia and other family members: "This was just an awful, terrible, tragic accident in which [he] sustained an injury to his neck by happening to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
"If but for the storm would this have happened? I very much doubt it.
"We just don't know what fate has in store for any of us."
Storm Eunice brought strong winds which caused dangerous conditions across the country in February.
Mr Holder said the piece of cladding, which came off the refrigeration unit of a lorry travelling in the opposite direction, could have landed anywhere.
He said the HGV driver was unaware of the metal coming off the vehicle until he inspected it days later.
Merseyside Police decided not to pursue any prosecutions because officers found no evidence of dangerous or careless driving or that the vehicle was in a dangerous condition.
The inquest heard statements from other drivers that day who described strong winds of up to 80mph (130 km/h)
Witness Stephen Gilby said the metal "floated" in the air in a "feather-type motion", as high as the top of street lights, before crashing down towards the van.
'I can't wake my mate'
The hearing was told Mr Matthews's friend Billy Cooper, who was driving, heard a "massive bang" and saw an explosion of glass.
In a statement read to the hearing, Mr Cooper said he assumed they had been hit by a brick and he stopped the van.
He said he started shaking Mr Matthews and shouting, but was unable to get a response.
Deborah Symons, who was passing with her family, said she saw Mr Cooper trying to stop traffic and when her husband asked if they could help he said: "I can't wake my mate."
In her statement, she described calling 999 and giving assistance to Mr Matthews, including using items of clothing to try to staunch the bleeding.
The inquest heard Mr Matthews was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance where he died a short time later.
Mr Holder said the cause of death was neck trauma and he recorded a conclusion of accidental death.