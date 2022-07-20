Delamere Forest: Firefighters tackle 'deep-seated' blaze
- Published
Fire crews are continuing to deal with a "deep-seated" blaze in a forest, a service has said.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said eight crews tackled the blaze in Delamere Forest, near Northwich, which began at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
A spokesman said crews split the fire "into sections" to deal with it, as it was firmly established in moss.
He said the blaze, which was close to Barnsbridge Gates car park, covered a 17,000 sq ft (1,600 sq m) area.
He added that it was in an area which was "difficult to access" but crews were continuing to damp down the blaze and extinguish hot spots of fire.
The fire broke out on Tuesday as the UK saw record temperatures, including in the Cheshire town of Nantwich, where it reached 37.7C.
The service said an investigation into the cause of the fire had begun.