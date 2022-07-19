Merseyrail train services cancelled as temperatures set to peak
- Published
Train services have been cancelled on Merseyside's Kirkby line due to "heat-related track failures" amid soaring temperatures, Merseyrail has said.
The operator said it will be running a "severely reduced service" due to the high temperatures and the Met Office's red extreme heat warning.
Other lines affected include Chester and Ellesmere Port, New Brighton and West Kirby, Southport and Hunts Cross.
It comes as Network Rail issued a "do not travel" warning.
The UK is set to see its hottest day on record, with temperatures expected to reach up to 42C (107.6F) later.
Changes to Merseyrail services include:
- Kirkby line: Due to "multiple heat-related track failures" no trains will run and there will be no rail replacement buses
- New Brighton and West Kirby lines: Services will only run between Birkenhead North and Liverpool city centre with a 15-minute frequency and no rail replacement buses running
- Hunts Cross line: All trains will start and terminate at Liverpool South Parkway. Rail replacement buses will run between Liverpool South Parkway and Hunts Cross stations
- Southport line: A 15-minute service will operate on the Southport to Hunts Cross line. There will be a limited service at Bank Hall, Hightown, Hall Road and Hillside stations which will have a 30-minute service
- Chester and Ellesmere Port lines: Services will only run between Rock Ferry and Liverpool city centre again with a 15-minute frequency. No rail replacement buses will run.
The Ormskirk line is running as normal, Merseyrail added.
Metrolink has cancelled its tram service between Bury and Victoria due to damage caused to the overhead line from excessive temperatures on Monday, while rail services between Manchester and Crewe were cancelled as a safety precaution.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk