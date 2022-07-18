Stagecoach Merseyside strike called off over new pay offer
Bus workers have been called off planned strike action after a "substantial" pay increase was agreed.
Members of the Unite union at Stagecoach Merseyside were due to walk out on Wednesday over the dispute but a new pay offer has been agreed following a ballot.
The 370-strong workforce, based at the Gillmoss depot, had already taken a day's strike action on 4 July.
The BBC has approached Stagecoach for a comment.
The deal will see bus drivers pay increase to £14 an hour backdated to March and to £14.20 from January 2023, the union said.
Engineers will see their pay increase by 10.3%, backdated to March and a further 1.45% from January 2023.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a substantial pay increase and demonstrates what can be achieved by workers taking a stand where we know employers can pay.
"Unite is dedicated to fighting for the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the pay deal at Stagecoach Merseyside demonstrates that this approach is winning."
Confirming the pay deal agreement on its website, Stagecoach said: "We are pleased to advise customers that all Stagecoach services in Liverpool will operate as normal."
Industrial action involving Unite members employed by Arriva in the North West is unresolved and is set to begin on Wednesday.