Off-duty nurses and lifeboat save cold water shock swimmer
- Published
Two off-duty nurses have helped rescue a swimmer who was suffering from cold water shock.
The nurses had been walking along Caldy Beach on the Wirral coast when they spotted the man looking unwell as he came ashore at Cubbins Green.
They gave him first aid and called the coastguard and the RNLI who took him to the lifeboat station for treatment.
The charity said the man had been walking along the beach before entering the sea to cool down.
West Kirby RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Richard Diamond, thanked the nurses for their "quick thinking".
He said it was "very easy to find yourself in such a situation".
'Cold sea water'
The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday in much of England.
But despite hot temperatures across the country the RNLI warned that the sea water in the UK remains cold, with average temperatures in the sea at about 12C (54F) and rivers could be colder.
It said anything below 15C (59F) could cause the body to go into cold water shock causing breathing and movement difficulties and it could lead to cardiac arrest or cause heart rate and blood pressure to quickly increase.
Mr Diamond added: "We urge people to phone 999 and ask for the coastguard if you believe someone to be unwell on or beside the water.
"We are here and happy to help."
The charity said anyone entering the water should follow guidance on how to stay safe.