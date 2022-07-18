UK heatwave: Chester Zoo closes over 'extreme heat'
- Published
Chester Zoo has said it will stay shut during the heatwave to keep its animals, visitors, staff and plants safe.
Temperatures are expected to reach 38C (100F) in parts of Cheshire and the Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for extreme heat.
The animals have been cooling off with water sprays and special ice lollies made from fruit and vegetables.
The zoo said it would be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
It said it expected to reopen on Wednesday.
Chester Zoo said on Twitter: "Our team of dedicated keepers will of course, make sure all of the animals and plants are safely cared for.
"We do apologise for any disruption to your plans but we really hope you understand."
It added that pre-booked tickets would be extended until July next year.
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 33C in Flintshire and 32C in Cheshire.
The UK could have its hottest day on record with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C.
The current highest temperature in the UK is 38.7C, in Cambridge in 2019.