Liverpool Arab arts festival celebrates 20 years

Hawiyya Dance Company and El-Funoun Palestinian Dance TroupeAndrew AB Photography
A Palestinian dance troupe entertained spectators in Liverpool

Large crowds have turned out for the finale of Liverpool Arab Arts Festival, which is celebrating 20 years since its first event.

Performances were held at Sefton Park for the first time since 2019, when about 25,000 people attended the event.

The city has been home to Arab communities since it became a key port in Britain's modern history.

Festival chairman Afrah Qassim said holding the event following the pandemic "gives so much pleasure".

Andrew AB Photography
The festival's finale was held at Sefton Park Palm House
Andrew AB Photography
It was a chance to celebrate after a three-year hiatus

Ms Qassim added: "Our theme this year is all about how we create a bridge, connecting language and culture.

"It is about how we discover what we have in common and how we communicate."

It is believed the first Arab communities in Liverpool arrived from Yemen and Somalia due to trade, organisers said.

More have moved in recent times following conflict in Iraq, Syria and Sudan.

The 10-day long festival is partly funded by Arts Council England and Liverpool City Council.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics