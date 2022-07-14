Stagecoach Merseyside bus workers pay dispute strike suspended
Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been suspended while a ballot is held on a new pay offer.
Members of the Unite union at Stagecoach Merseyside were due to walk out on Friday and next Monday.
A new pay offer has now been agreed following extensive talks between Stagecoach's management and Unite, the union said.
If workers reject the deal, a planned all-out strike due to begin on 20 July will go ahead.
Unite regional officer Dave Roberts said: "Following a significantly improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended the two forthcoming one-day strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer."
