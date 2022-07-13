Sankey Canal: Halton Council's approach a catastrophe, MP says
A canal's falling water levels are a "catastrophe" and indicate a council "got it wrong" in its response, an MP has told a parliamentary debate.
Derek Twigg told the House of Commons Halton Council should have been "more dynamic, bold and innovative" in dealing with issues on Sankey Canal.
The depth of the canal in Widnes, Cheshire, reduced after Fiddler's Ferry power plant was decommissioned in 2020.
Halton Council said it was committed to finding solutions to the problems.
Temporary pumps were set up to stabilise water levels in the canal, but were stopped earlier in the year.
The dropping water levels has led to fish being taken out of the canal and in June, 45 swans had to be relocated amid fears stagnant water could make them ill.
Solution 'lie locally'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Twigg, the Labour MP for Halton, called a Commons debate on the issue.
He told the House that while he understood the "financial issues facing one of the smallest local authorities in the country, I believe that Halton Borough Council has got this wrong".
He said the authority "should have been more dynamic, bold and innovative in finding a solution and funding" to secure the canal's future.
"This has turned out to be a catastrophe."
He said the solution favoured by the council was to reconnect the original water supply sources and let them feed the canal, though another option would be to use the former power station pumping facilities to draw water from the River Mersey, which would cost about £1m annually.
Warrington South's Conservative MP Andy Carter said it was a tale of two canals.
"In Warrington, where the funding has been granted by the local authority, there is water in the canal [but] in Halton, where the council is refusing to fund it, there is no water," he said.
Steve Double, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said the answer "primarily lies locally in finding a solution to restore the canal and ensure its future".
In a statement, a council spokesman said the authority wanted to "assure the local community once again of [our] long-term commitment to both the Sankey Canal and Spike Island and to finding solutions to the current issues".
The two MPs, Halton and Warrington councils, the Environment Agency, water firm United Utilities, environment charity Groundwork and the site's new owners Peel Holdings will meet later in July to discuss future options.