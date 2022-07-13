Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager to be given freedom of the city
- Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to be given the freedom of the city after leading The Reds to huge success.
Liverpool City Council will recommend conferring honorary Freedom of the City status on the 55-year-old German at a meeting next week.
Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup with The Reds as well as the Fifa Club World Cup.
Meanwhile 78-year-old Sue Johnston, star of the Royle Family and Brookside, is also nominated for the same honour.
The Warrington-born actor, who appeared in Brookside during the 1980s, will join the show's creator Phil Redmond on the roll of honour at Liverpool Town Hall.
She was made an OBE in the 2009 Queen's Birthday Honours for her services to drama and charity.
Last season Liverpool narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple.
They were pipped by Manchester City to the Premier League title and narrowly beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Klopp's men had already won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Klopp will join other club legends Steven Gerrard and Sir Kenny Dalglish in being awarded the freedom of the city.
