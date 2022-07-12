Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock up for sale for £50m
Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock is up for sale for about £50m.
The dock has become a tourist attraction, drawing about six million people a year since it was rejuvenated from a derelict site in the 1980s.
The investment company which owns it has instructed property agents to sell nearly 400,000 sq ft of shops, offices, hotels and restaurants.
The Grade I-listed dock - once the location of ITV's This Morning - was granted a royal title in 2018.
A spokesman for owners CBRE Investment Management confirmed "375,295 sq ft of mixed use commercial space at the Royal Albert Dock' is for sale.
It follows another waterfront landmark - the neighbouring Liver Building - on to the market.
The Liver Building was put up for sale with a £90m price tag.
The dock was opened in 1846 but fell into disuse in the 1970s as part of the city's decline.
The dock, officially opened by Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert on 30 July 1846, was redeveloped into a visitor attraction in the 1980s and named Royal Albert Dock in a ceremony at Tate Liverpool.
The Albert Dock, designed by architect and dock engineer Jesse Hartley, was given Grade I-listed status in 1952 but was abandoned 20 years later.
The deserted dock was the backdrop to the final episode of Alan Bleasdale's bleak depiction of unemployment in 1982 in his BBC One series The Boys From The Blackstuff.
It was later redeveloped, with the first phase completed in 1984.
Two years later the Merseyside Maritime Museum opened on the site, followed by Tate Liverpool in 1988.
By the end of decade the revived complex was the setting for ITV's daily magazine show This Morning.