Four police officers hurt in Liverpool patrol car crash
- Published
Four police officers were injured when their patrol cars crashed into each other as they were driving to separate emergencies in Liverpool.
The cars crashed just before 01:30 BST at the junction of West Derby Road and Green Lane in the city's Tuebrook area.
Merseyside Police said its four officers - two men and two women - were taken to hospital.
Two officers were later released. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Sgt Steve Smith said: "We are carrying out an investigation into the collision and CCTV and witness enquiries are underway.
"I would ask anyone who was driving along West Derby Road in the early hours of this morning who witnessed the collision or can assist us with our investigation to contact us."
Part of West Derby Road was closed as the police investigation continues.
