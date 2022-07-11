Ava White: Boy who murdered girl in Snapchat row detained
A 15-year-old boy who stabbed a schoolgirl to death after a row over a Snapchat video has been sentenced for her murder.
Ava White, 12, was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on event in November 2021.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed he accidentally stabbed her in self-defence but was found guilty after a trial.
He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court.
The trial heard Ava and her friends became involved in an argument with the teenager and three of his friends after the boys recorded Snapchat videos of her group.
Ava's friends said the boy "grinned" after stabbing her in the neck with a flick-knife before fleeing the scene.
He then dumped the knife and took off his coat, which was later found in a wheelie bin.
CCTV later showed him and his friends in a shop where the boy took a selfie and bought butter, which he said was for crumpets.
The boy then went to a friend's home and when his mother contacted him to tell him police wanted to speak to him he told her he was playing a computer game.
He was arrested at about 22:30 GMT, just two hours after the fatal stabbing.
The court heard he denied being in the city centre at all before going on to blame another boy for the stabbing.
He later said he heard one of Ava's group threaten to stab his friend if he did not delete a video of Ava and claimed he had wanted only to "frighten her away" and had not meant to stab her.