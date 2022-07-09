RMT Union and Merseyrail resolve train guard dispute
A long-running dispute over guard positions on a new fleet of Merseyrail trains has been settled.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union voted to establish a new permanent position of train manager on the fleet.
This continues the role of the existing guards on the new trains, which had been a sticking point in negotiations.
Regional mayor Steve Rotheram said this "important milestone" protects jobs and enhances train safety.
Both Merseyrail and the union have agreed the new position, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It brings to a close the long-running dispute over staffing on so-called driver-only operated trains, which led to a number of strikes over a three-year period.
'Job security'
An agreement in principle was reached in 2018, protecting the role of the guard on the new Merseyrail class 777 service trains, suspending further industrial action.
But the RMT said in May that its members had voted against the staff deal for the trains by a margin of 54.4% to 45.6%.
This new ballot saw members voting 84% in favour of accepting the company's proposals and secured 220 jobs, the union said.
According to the agreement in principle, train managers will be permanent employees and existing guards will transfer to the role on a salary of about £31,000.
An agreement still needs to be reached with Aslef, the driver's union.
Mr Rotheram said the dispute and Covid-19 had delayed the "long-held ambition" of delivering the new fleet but he is "committed to ensuring that local people are able to enjoy the new trains as soon as possible".
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We congratulate the dogged determination of our members to secure the crucial role of the onboard train manager.
"After a five-year dispute and 16 days of industrial action stoppages, our members have job security and can make an important contribution to the running of this new train fleet for the travelling public of Merseyside."
Merseyrail managing director Andy Heath said he was "pleased" with this "important next step towards the introduction of the ground-breaking fleet of new trains".
He added: "There are still several milestones that need to be achieved before the new fleet is ready for passenger service... ahead of the planned launch later this year."