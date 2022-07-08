Stadium walk to honour gambling addiction victim
- Published
Seventy people are walking more than 33 miles (53km) between two Premier League football grounds to highlight the issue of gambling addiction.
They are trekking between Manchester City's Etihad stadium and Everton's Goodison Park in memory of Ryan Myers, who took his own life in 2014, aged 27.
The walkers will wear 409 on their backs to mark the number of addicts who commit suicide each year.
They include families who have lost loved ones and are demanding change.
Clubs including Everton have been criticised recently for striking shirt sponsorship deals with betting companies, and some campaigners want such advertising in the sport banned.
The group will stop at Manchester United's Old Trafford and Liverpool's Anfield stadium along the way, setting off early on Friday and finishing on Saturday.
The walk has been organised by the Big Step campaign group which is calling for an end to all gambling advertising within football. It currently has support from 27 clubs in the UK and Ireland.
A government review of current gambling laws is being discussed and could feature measures to protect people from the problems caused by gambling addiction.
Everton's recently-struck deal with Stake.com will see the betting company's name adorn both the men's and women's team shirts.
The Merseyside club are one of seven in the Premier League who will have a gambling company as their principal shirt sponsor for the forthcoming new season.